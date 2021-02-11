Reston Station Inks Deal for Virginia’s First JW Marriott Hotel

An entity under the Comstock umbrella, CRS Hotel LC, has entered into a franchise agreement with Marriott International to develop a new $250 million JW Marriott hotel and residences in Reston, Va.

The project will be part of the next phase of Reston Station, Comstock’s 60+ acre, mixed-use and transit-oriented development.

“We are excited to partner with Marriott to bring Virginia’s first JW Marriott to Reston,” Chris Clemente, Comstock’s CEO, said. “We look forward to adding this incredible brand to Reston Station, and expect that the unrivaled amenities and meeting spaces will attract business and social functions from around the Washington, D.C., area, while meeting the needs of our corporate office clients, including Google, Rolls-Royce (of) North America, Neustar, ICF Global, and others.”

The 26-story JW Marriott and Residences Reston will feature 250 rooms and 90 luxury-branded residences. Amenities will include about 15,000 square feet of meeting space, two restaurants, an executive lounge, swimming pool, spa and fitness center.

The residential portion, located on the upper floors of the JW Marriott tower, will have its own residential lobby entrance and dedicated spaces and amenities, such as an owner’s lounge, outdoor area and dog park.

Nunzio Marc DeSantis Architects is serving as the designer for the new hotel.

The project will be situated at the intersection of Reston Station Boulevard and Wiehle Avenue, and is part of Phase I of the Reston Row District, an 8.4-acre addition to the Reston Station development.

The hotel is scheduled to open in 2024, and will be managed by Crescent Hotels & Resorts management company.