Health Care Startup Galileo Takes 12K SF Penthouse at 166 Crosby Street

By February 17, 2021 12:35 pm
reprints
166 Crosby Street
166 Crosby Street. Photo: CoStar Group

Health care startup Galileo Health inked a deal to take the 11,511-square-foot penthouse at 166 Crosby Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Galileo signed a seven-year lease for the entire 12th floor of the NoHo building between East Houston and Bleecker streets, according to Newmark, which brokered the deal for both sides. Asking rent for the space — which includes a private roof deck — was in the high $70s per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Amazon Opening 20K SF Delivery Station in Long Island City

The startup, which was founded in 2018, offers users the ability to get medical care 24/7 online and is currently headquartered nearby at 21 East Fourth Street. Galileo plans to move into its new headquarters in April, according to Newmark.

“The penthouse is designed with high-end finishes making it a great new space for this innovative healthcare service provider,” Newmark’s Jarad Winter said in a statement.

Winter represented the landlord, Renaissance Properties, along with JD Cohen, while Josh Berg, also of Newmark, handled it for the tenant.

Other tenants in the 159,000-square-foot 166 Crosby include social media network Tumblr, investment firm Bain Capital and digital media company Inverse.

