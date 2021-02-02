Amazon’s HQ2 in NoVA to Include Unique Helix Tower

On Tuesday, Amazon unveiled its plans for PenPlace, the second phase of its $2.5 billion HQ2 in Arlington, Va.

The e-commerce giant will build three 22-story buildings comprising 2.8 million square feet, an amenity building that includes a community gathering space and day care center, and three retail pavilions.

The centerpiece of the project will be HQ2’s fourth and largest tower, a 350-foot building known as The Helix, as it will boast two spiraling outdoor walkways with trees and plants from Virginia that twist to the building’s peak.

“The Helix will include a hill climb that allows people to traverse the entire height of the building and a variety of spaces for individual and team work or relaxation,” Adam Sedo, a company spokesperson, said on a media call. “Designed to reflect a shape commonly found in nature, The Helix will be open to the public select weekends every month.”

NBBJ designed Amazon’s HQ2.

Amazon noted that the new buildings will accommodate approximately 13,000 employees, with room for more.

“We’ve designed a workspace for our employees that will prioritize areas for collaboration, natural light, and a constant interaction with nature,” Sedo said.

Matt de Ferranti, chair of Arlington County’s board of supervisors, said the plans will go into public review so neighbors and stakeholders can have an opportunity to review design concepts in further detail and provide input.

“We expect that the process will conclude with the proposal coming before the county’s Planning Commission and County Board by the end of the year,” he said.

PenPlace will also include three acres of open space with a dog run and a 250-seat amphitheater for public use.

Construction is set to begin in 2022 with completion sometime in 2025.