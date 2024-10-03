So & So’s Neighborhood Piano Bar wants to be a place where everybody knows your name (even if its name implies forgetfulness).

Designer Matthew Goodrich made sure the new speakeasy piano bar, hidden inside Highgate’s Romer Hell’s Kitchen hotel, is a place where the artsy locals of Hell’s Kitchen can “be put on stage” to sing, drink, and be merry.

The 2,800-square-foot lounge has its own street entrance at 302 West 52nd Street and opened to the public in early September with a special performance by Broadway star and actor Darren Criss and singer Noah Cyrus.

And, while the bar’s opening night featured some famous names, Goodrich also made it a space where locals and Broadway alum alike could feel at home to share their talent on a Saturday night.

“I really hope it becomes a place that locals will go to hear their neighbors sing and perform,” said Goodrich, owner of his eponymous design firm. “It’s such a special little cocoon and an ideal place for people after Broadway, after theaters close, to go and just kind of lose some steam and have a drink and find their way on stage.”

The design of the space is the driving force behind that vision. Carved out of the former back-of-house spaces of a Hampton Inn from the 1960s, the lounge holds 82 plush swivel chairs facing a raised stage with an upright piano for live performances.

The bar features red velvet drapes, a custom carpet, upholstered walls and warm lighting to make for an “opulent” and “rich” atmosphere where guests can lie back with some snacks and drinks — the latter of which averages around $20 — and enjoy a melody, Goodrich said. And, with no windows or daylight streaming in, the space is an ideal spot for nightlife. As Goodrich puts it, So & So’s is “a little jewel box” where “it’s always dark, always glamorous and always cozy.”

Goodrich said his goal in the project was to feature custom design elements, whether it’s the red glass bar lamps, the fabric shades hanging from the ceiling, or the mirror and marble tops covering the round tables. The team declined to provide the cost of creating the space, which took about five months.

“I think what’s most important is that it also feels welcoming, because it’s really designed for the neighborhood,” Goodrich said. “I think you should feel a little bit lucky that you got to get inside — not because it’s exclusive, more just because it’s such a cool experience.”

And So & So’s isn’t the only new thing in the Romer. The hotel itself underwent a major facelift before it opened in September of last year, featuring an all-new lobby, rooms and public spaces. Romer was also designed by Goodrich, along with architects Stonehill Taylor and Island Architects, with the objective of also creating a neighborhood-y feel for out-of-towners.

So next time you see an unassuming blue door on West 52nd Street, maybe pop in for a look and a listen.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.