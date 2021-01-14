Workshop Middle School Takes 10K SF at Brooklyn’s Bond Bakery Clock Tower

A middle school focused on maker-centered education took 10,000 square feet at the Bond Bakery Clock Tower in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Workshop Project, which runs the Workshop Middle School, inked a 10-year lease with two five-year extensions for the space on the ground floor of 495 Flatbush Avenue near Prospect Park, according to tenant brokers Newmark. Asking rent was $45 per square foot.

The school focuses on small classrooms with hands-on learning, according to its website. As part of its curriculum, students will repair the broken clocktower on top of 495 Flatbush Avenue.

Workshop Middle School already launched with a remote learning program and plans to start classes at 495 Flatbush in September, according to Newmark.

The 80,000-square-foot building was previously home to Bond Bakery and is owned by Albert Srour, owner of discount store Fat Albert’s Warehouse. Fat Albert’s previously had an outpost in the property, but it was replaced in 2016 by the coworking company BKLYN Commons, which was founded by Srour’s son, Jack Srour, as CO previously reported.

Newmark’s Aric Trakhtenberg represented Workshop Middle School in the deal, while Avi Akiva of Tri-State Commercial handled it for Srour. Akiva did not respond to a request for comment.

“The Workshop Middle School is well positioned in one of Brooklyn’s most dynamic and rapidly growing neighborhoods,” Trakhtenberg said in a statement. “Newmark is rooted in local neighborhoods, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to provide our client with an ideal space to grow and nurture young minds.”