Meyer Minz of Berdon LLP sat down with Colliers International’s Michael Cohen to discuss the state of New York leasing amidst the pandemic and what he predicts for the future.

0:32 – What’s really going on in the office market nowadays with the pandemic?

1:12 – What are you seeing in terms of leasing now? Are people entering in 10-20 year leases or is everyone just pausing?

4:08 – What kind of event are you thinking about to be the impetus for this thing [recession] to bottom out and start to see activity?

6:52 – What do you expect for New York in general? What events are you going to be looking for to start seeing when New York’s recovery is starting?

