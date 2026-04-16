Walmart will remodel 58 Florida stores this year, including more than 20 in South Florida, the discount retailer said Thursday.

The announcement comes as the retail giant rolls out its “store of the future” concept nationally. While Walmart’s stores have never been known for their visual appeal, the new model includes wider aisles, more enticing lighting and modernized signage. Pharmacies will get private consultation rooms.

Walmart hasn’t disclosed the cost of the renovations, but the Bentonville, Ark.-based company has indicated each remodel will be a multimillion-dollar project. The company said Thursday it has spent $1.5 billion to upgrade its Florida stores over the past five years.

Walmart’s list of stores slated for makeovers includes two dozen locations in South Florida. Among the Walmarts targeted for revamps this year are stores at 3200 Northwest 79th Street and 8400 Coral Way in Miami, 22100 South State Road 7 near Boca Raton, 401 East Sheridan Street in Dania Beach, 151 Southwest 184th Avenue and 12800 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines, 5001 North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach, 4301 South University Drive in Davie, and 6901 Okeechobee Boulevard and 4225 45th Street in West Palm Beach.

The list includes a combination of large Walmart Supercenters and smaller Walmart Neighborhood Markets.

While Walmart is the nation’s largest retailer, it has long lagged in surveys that measure the quality of the shopping experience. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Walmart ranks well behind other retailers. Its 2026 consumer satisfaction score of 75 trails Trader Joe’s 86 and Publix’s 84. Aldi, Costco and Whole Foods are tied at 81.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.