Meal Delivery Service Freshly Takes 92K SF at 28 East 28th Street

Prepared meal delivery service Freshly inked a deal to move its offices to 92,000 square feet at 28 East 28th Street near Madison Square Park, Commercial Observer has learned.

Freshly signed a lease for space on the entire 12th and 13th floors of the 15-story building between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue South, according to landlord George Comfort & Sons. GC&S owns the building, formerly known as 63 Madison Avenue, in partnership with Jamestown Properties and Loeb Partners Realty.

A source with knowledge of the deal said the lease is for 12.5 years, and Freshly plans to move in this summer. Asking rent in the deal was unclear, but CoStar Group data shows average asking rents in the building are between $72 to $89 per square foot.

Freshly — which currently has a 20,000-square-foot headquarters at 115 East 23rd Street — was founded in New York City in 2015, and delivers prepared meals to people’s doors that can be reheated in the microwave or oven. It was bought by Nestlé USA this past October for $950 million, TechCrunch reported.

The landlords were represented in-house by George Comfort & Sons’ Peter Duncan, Matt Coudert and Alex Bermingham. Eric Ferriello of Colliers International handled it for Freshly. A spokesman for Colliers declined to comment.

“We’re pleased to welcome Freshly to 28 East 28th Street and to be able to accommodate the company’s substantial expansion needs,” Duncan said in a statement. “With renovations just completed at the building, this transaction is evidence that our modernization program and flexible offerings will attract top-tier tenants going forward.”

Other tenants in the 870,000-square-foot 28 East 28th include CBS, CNET and BMG Columbia House. In 2019, Whole Foods Market signed a lease to open a 60,000-square-foot outpost in the property, though it’s unclear when it plans to open.