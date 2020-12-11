Sun Equity, Heskel Group Nab $73M Recap for Queens Retail Property

By December 11, 2020 4:00 pm
reprints
40-31 82nd Street.
40-31 82nd Street. Credit: CoStar Group

Sun Equity Partners and The Heskel Group have nabbed $73 million in construction takeout financing and preferred equity for The Shoppes at 82nd Street, a retail property in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of Queens, Commercial Observer can first report. 

SEE ALSO: Brookfield Buys Bronx Distribution Facility for $28M from AEW Global, MRP Realty

New York Community Bank (NYCB) provided $59 million in debt, sources said, while a real estate investment trust (REIT) provided the remaining $14 million in preferred equity. The REIT could not be identified by press time. 

The Shoppes at 82nd Street, located at 40-31 82nd Street, is a two-story asset that comprises 88,000 square feet. Sun Equity and Herskel Group acquired the property’s site in 2016, paying $27 million.

Today, the property includes five retail stores, a medical office suite, and a 138-car underground parking garage. Its tenants include Target, Starbucks, Chipotle, Chick-fil-A, and EmblemHealth

Meridian Capital Group’s Morris Betesh, Justin Boruchov and Alex Bailkin arranged the recap. 

“Closing a complex retail financing with COVID-19 as a backdrop would be nearly impossible for most firms, but through the pandemic, we have remained focused on delivering for our clients regardless of market conditions,” Betesh told CO. “In this case, Meridian was able to source a $59 million senior loan and arrange for an additional $14 million in preferred equity from a national REIT. This is a testament to the tenacity of our team, the depth of our relationships and, most importantly, the quality of the asset.” 

Conveniently located at the border of Jackson Heights and Elmhurst — the two most densely populated neighborhoods in Queens — the property is easily accessible via five subway lines, four bus routes, the Grand Central Parkway, Brooklyn Queens Expressway and the Long Island Expressway. 

“The property is 100 percent leased primarily to credit tenants in a very dense, high-traffic area. We are confident that this will be a well-performing investment for all involved,” Betesh added.

Only last week, NYCB financed Cardone Capital’s purchase of luxury rental development Altis Boca Raton with a $105 million acquisition loan, as reported by CO. A Meridian team arranged the debt in that instance, too.

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
A rendering of 845 East 136th Street.
Finance  ·  Sales
New York City

Brookfield Buys Bronx Distribution Facility for $28M from AEW Global, MRP Realty

By Mack Burke
5151 Downtown Littleton.
Finance  ·  Refinance
Denver

Dwight Capital Provides $51M HUD Loan on Colorado Rental Complex

By Mack Burke
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky around the time the company announced it was laying off some 1,900 employees amid steep losses during the early days of COVID.
Finance  ·  Politics & Real Estate
National

As Airbnb Goes Public, Challenges Remain — And Not Just From the Pandemic

By Tom Acitelli