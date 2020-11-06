Architect HOK Staying at 5 Bryant Park for Another Decade

Architect HOK will keep its headquarters at 5 Bryant Park for another decade, Commercial Observer has learned.

HOK signed a 10-year renewal for its 34,039-square-foot space on the sixth floor of Savanna’s Midtown building, which has an alternate address of 1065 Avenue of the Americas, between West 40th and West 41st streets, according to the landlord.

The architectural firm — which has designed projects like LaGuardia Airport’s new Terminal B and the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit — first moved into the 35-story 5 Bryant Park 10 years ago, Savanna said.

Savanna bought the Midtown building from Blackstone Group for $640 million in 2018, and launched a renovation that redesigned the lobby, renovated corridors and terraces, and added a cafe, as CO previously reported.

“We’re extremely pleased to announce HOK’s long-term commitment to 5 Bryant Park,” Cooper Kramer, managing director of Savanna, said in a statement. “The attributes that drew our attention to the building two years ago have only become more appealing to tenants.”

JLL’s Jim Wenk, Kirill Azovtsev and Allison Buck brokered the deal for HOK, while CBRE’s Paul Amrich, Neil King and Meghan Allen represented Savanna.

“HOK and Savanna worked collaboratively to optimize HOK’s space and secure a mutually beneficial lease renewal at 5 Bryant Park,” Wenk said in a statement. “The building’s location overlooking Bryant Park, and the extraordinary access to all major mass transportation, make this an ideal location for the thriving design company.”

A spokeswoman for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in the nearly 683,000-square-foot building include Grubhub, payroll servicing firm CBIZ and marketing software developer Movable Ink.