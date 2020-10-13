Investment Sales Brokerage Hodges Ward Elliott Takes Space at One Vanderbilt

Investment sales brokerage Hodges Ward Elliott (HWE) inked a deal to move its New York City offices to the recently opened One Vanderbilt tower, landlord SL Green Realty Corp. announced Tuesday.

HWE signed a 10-year lease for 12,692 square feet on part of the 50th floor of the 77-story Midtown East tower, according to SL Green. A spokesperson for SL Green did not provide asking rent, but previous asking rents in One Vanderbilt have ranged from $150 per square foot to more than $200.

The Atlanta-based HWE currently has its New York City offices in New York City REIT’s 1140 Avenue of the Americas in Midtown. It’s unclear when it plans to move into its new digs.

SL Green started construction on the $3 billion super-tall One Vanderbilt in 2016 and cut the ribbon on the development in early September. Despite the coronavirus pandemic slowing leasing activity around Manhattan, SL Green signed deals at One Vanderbilt with InTandem Capital Partners and Sagewind Capital in April.

“Following our successful September opening, we continue to see strong demand for One Vanderbilt,” Steven Durels, leasing director for SL Green, said in a statement. “Hodges Ward Elliott is now the third lease we’ve signed at the building since the start of the pandemic, a key indicator that world-class companies still want the best-in-class, healthy office experience to propel their companies forward.”

CBRE’s Robert Alexander, Ryan Alexander, Emily Jones and Alex D’Amario represented SL Green in the deal. It’s unclear who brokered the deal for HWE. A spokeswoman for SL Green did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Other tenants in One Vanderbilt include private equity firm The Carlyle Group, TD Bank and law firm Greenberg Traurig.