Charles Cohen Sues Saks for $1.9M in Rent at Manhattan Building

Developer and landlord Charles Cohen is suing Saks & Company LLC for what he claims is $1.9 million in skipped rent for space for its Saks OFF 5th division at Cohen’s luxury mixed-use tower at 135 East 57th Street in Midtown Manhattan.

OFF 5th signed a lease on Nov. 1, 2015 for around 56,000 square feet that was touted in real estate media, with Cohen telling the New York Post the lease was “a game-changer for 57th Street retail east of Park Avenue.”

The lawsuit filed July 10 in New York Supreme Court cites the 15-year lease that includes a ground-floor entry, plus two entire lower levels, and runs through Jan. 31, 2032. OFF 5th also has a renewal option.

According to court documents, the minimum rent is $5.3 million per month for the first five years, rises to $5.7 million for the next five, and to $6.1 million for the final five-year period.

Saks still has open lawsuits from 2018 for apparently skipping rent to other landlords. Its Southlake Mall location in Merrillville, Ind., owes more than $354,400. The same plaintiff owner is suing Saks for $439,788 for a location in Matteson, Ill., and in North Riverside, Ill., for $102,655, and at the Stratford Square Shopping Center in Bloomingdale, Ill.

In the Cohen case at 135 East 57th, the lawsuit alleges Saks didn’t pay either its minimum rent of $441,666 or additional rent starting in April 2020. Nor did it pay required fees for fire safety, water, condenser water, state taxes and security guards, the lawsuit claims. A rent concession within the lease of $29,110 has been duly subtracted each month since March 2020, but that concession ends in February 2022.

Due to pandemic-related delays in receiving the complaint, Saks’ attorneys at Loeb & Loeb requested additional time to respond to Cohen’s suit but his attorneys at Harwood Reiff rebuffed the retailer. In a motion that will be heard on Sept. 9, Loeb & Loeb filed an additional lawsuit and motion to gain that extra time.