Nonprofit Nathan Cummings Foundation Moves to 120 Wall Street

The Nathan Cummings Foundation (NCF), a nonprofit that gives grants to social justice organizations, will move its offices to 120 Wall Street in the Financial District, landlord Silverstein Properties announced.

NCF signed a 12-year lease for 13,751 square feet on the entire 26th floor of the 35-story building between Front and South Streets, according to Silverstein. Asking rent was in the mid-$60s per square foot.

The nonprofit was founded in 1968 by Nathan Cummings, who started what later became the Sara Lee Corporation, and is currently headquartered at 475 10th Avenue in Hudson Yards. It plans to move into its new Financial District digs in January.

“Silverstein Properties is delighted to welcome NCF to 120 Wall Street,” Silverstein’s Harlan Strader III said in a statement. “When they join us next year, 120 Wall’s proximity to major transit hubs, restaurants and amenities will grant NCF the ability to grow safely in a Class A building.”

Silverstein handled the deal in-house via Strader, while Cushman & Wakefield’s Carri Lyon, Yarden Drimmer and Matthew Fisher represented NCF.

“The move will also allow the foundation to devote more of its resources to its core mission, and we are proud to have been a part of that,” Drimmer said in a statement.

Other tenants at 120 Wall Street include The Foundation for Aids Research, women’s leadership nonprofit Catalyst and LGBTQ civil rights organization Lambda Legal.