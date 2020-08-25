Helmsley Spear Headquarters Heads to 444 Madison

Kent Swig is relocating the offices of his real estate company Helmsley Spear and affiliated construction firm Falcon Pacific Construction to 444 Madison Avenue in Midtown East, Commercial Observer has learned.

The pair of Swig Equities-owned companies has inked a four-year, 15,775-square-foot sublease from Lincoln Financial, which has moved to 299 Park Avenue. The two companies will leave 8,000 square feet at 599 Lexington Avenue and take over the majority of the third floor at 444 Madison.

The firms are moving because both have added staff. Helmsley Spear has hired 15 agents over the past few months, and Falcon Pacific has brought more staff on to handle new hotel projects in Midtown and the Bronx.

Andrew Simon, Brett Zelner and Kent Swig handled the transaction for Helmsley Spear in-house, while Mark Weiss and Jennifer Casey of Cushman & Wakefield represented Lincoln Financial.

“Helmsley Spear and the related Swig Equities companies have experienced tremendous growth in recent months and this new space will accommodate our expansion of personnel,” Swig, president of Helmsley Spear, said in a statement. “We look forward to adding even more accomplished professionals to our growing companies over the coming months.”