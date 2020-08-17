Food Hall Operator Signs for 13K SF at Starrett-Lehigh Building

The coronavirus pandemic can’t stop the food hall trend.

Food hall operator 16” on Center (16OC) signed a lease to take 13,000 square feet at RXR Realty’s Starrett-Lehigh Building, The New York Post reported.

Terms of the deal were unclear, and a spokesman for RXR did not respond to a request for comment.

The Chicago-based 16OC plans to open its new food hall at 601 West 26th Street between 11th and 12th Avenue in the second quarter of next year, according to the Post. It will be 16OC’s first eatery in New York City.

RXR handled the deal in-house via Reed Zukerman, Brian Cheeseman and Whitney Arcaro along with Peter Fine and Janey Steinmetz of Newmark Knight Frank. The NKF brokers did not respond to a request for comment.

Restaurants across New York City have been reeling since the pandemic hit, with more than 80 percent unable to pay their full rent in July and hundreds set to close.

Indoor dining has still not been allowed to resume in New York because of the pandemic, but some new restaurant owners are signing on for new space nonetheless.

Aside from 16OC, food hall operator UrbanSpace signed a lease to open a 10,000-square-foot location at Zero Irving and Greek eatery Avra Estiatorio inked a deal for a new 16,500-square-foot outpost at 1271 Avenue of the Americas.