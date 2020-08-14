Cinderella Story? Empire State Realty Trust Hosts Westchester Golf Outing

The ownership behind the Empire State Building and other marquee Manhattan properties proved that one particular facet of the commercial real estate world is enduring amid the pandemic, whatever the assorted cataclysms and adjustments in the industry and the sputtering of sports in much of America: the golf outing.

Empire State Realty Trust Chairman Emeritus Peter Malkin and Executive Vice President Thomas Durels welcomed the REIT’s in-house leasing team as well as 28 office and retail brokers that the firm deals with regularly to the links at the Jack Nicklaus-designed Golf Club of Purchase in Purchase, N.Y.

Guests at the July 27 event included Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis Group’s Bradley Auerbach, Alex Bennissato and Michael Poch as well as Newmark Knight Frank’s E.N. Cutler and Savills’ Chris Foerch.

Empire State Realty Trust did not respond to a request for comment on players’ scores. The course has a par of 72, according to GolfLink.