HelloOffice has now raised a total of $27 million to date.
Leases  ·  Technology
California

HelloOffice Raises $20M in Series A Funding

By Greg Cornfield
Lane team members Nimra Alam, product manager, co-founders Kofi Gyekye and Clinton Robinson, and CCO Rhea Claus.
Technology
National

Lane Closes $10M Series A Funding for Tenant Management Software

By Chava Gourarie
Ring Stick Up Cam.
Technology
National

Smart Home Startup SmartRent Closes $60M Series C Round

By Chava Gourarie
Premium