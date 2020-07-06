Hill Country BBQ Renews NoMad Space

Hill Country Barbecue Market, a Central Texan restaurant in NoMad, has renewed its lease at 30 West 26th Street.

SEE ALSO: Walmart Labs Increases Presence in Reston

Hill Country signed a 12-year lease for 10,990 square feet at the 12-story building, located between Broadway and Sixth Avenue.

Joseph Armano, CEO of Armano Real Estate, represented the tenant. It was not immediately clear who represented the landlord, Himmel + Meringoff.

“Hill Country Hospitality has pioneered the restaurant industry in its NoMad neighborhood,” Armano said. “We are pleased to have helped the company achieve its long-term real estate plan and vision.”

The NoMad location, which opened in 2007, was Hill Country’s original New York City location and quickly made a name for itself. The company’s other endeavors were shorter lived. In 2017, Hill Country closed its Brooklyn location and two Hill Country Chicken spinoffs. And in 2019, a food hall in Downtown Brooklyn, called Hill Country Food Park, meant to be the Texas version of Eataly, closed after just six months.

The 98,000-square-foot building was built in 1909 and renovated in 1990, after the Meringoff family acquired it in the eighties, according to property records. Other tenants in the building include a Samsung subsidiary, educational non-profit Pencil, and Himmel + Meringoff’s own headquarters.