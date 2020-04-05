Tysons Restaurant to Become Emergency Center

HCA Healthcare acquired the former space of Korean restaurant Woo Lae Oak in Vienna, Va., for $8.15 million, and plans to transform the 17,728-square-foot space into an emergency center for Reston Hospital Center, the Washington Business Journal reported.

The transaction, which public records reveal was completed on March 10, was sold by Paik-Song LLC. The original building was built in 1986 and the seller had owned the property since 2004, acquiring it in a $5.95 million deal.

Located at 8240 Leesburg Pike in the growing Tysons neighborhood, the Korean restaurant operated in the space for 14 years, closing its doors on Feb. 22. The phrase “Woo Lae Oak” means “please come back again,” and its owners are hoping to bring the restaurant to another location soon.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed building countless happy memories serving our customers over the years, and hope to continue to do so for many years to come,” the Woo Lae Oak owners wrote on their Facebook page. “As such, we are currently contemplating next steps for the restaurant, including the opening of a new location in the DMV area.”

With RHC putting all its efforts on the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for the healthcare company noted there was no update on when the transformation would be complete.

Hereford Dooley Architects of Nashville, Tenn., have been named the project’s architect.

Reston Hospital Center, a 231-bed acute-care hospital, is located at 1850 Town Center Parkway, approximately 10 miles from where the emergency center will be built.