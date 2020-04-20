Gap and Old Navy in Times Square.
Coronavirus  ·  Retail
National

Panera Bread, H&M, Foot Locker and Others Paying Zero in April Rent

By Chava Gourarie
architect drawing board
Design + Construction  ·  Leases
New York City

Designing Offices, Restaurants and Grocery Stores in the Age of Coronavirus

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
amc times square closed for coronavirus
Coronavirus  ·  Retail
National

Movie Theaters Are Reeling and It’s Only Going to Get Worse

By Chava Gourarie