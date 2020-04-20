830 Brickell brings a premium commercial offering to the heart of Miami’s financial center as the area’s first freestanding office building to be built in over a decade. A truly singular addition to the Miami skyline, this iconic tower offers unparalleled accommodation to the world’s leading companies.

The Building

For 830 Brickell, Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, the acclaimed firm behind the Jeddah Tower and the Burj Khalifa, the tallest towers in the world, wove together 57 floors of uninterrupted glass, illuminated day and night by Miami’s warm bay hues and nocturnal radiance.

The eight-story parking garage at 830 Brickell acts as the tower’s podium and is wrapped in a kinetic wall, a sprawling sheet of aluminum squares that move in the wind as they reflect neighborhood movement and light.

The building features:

– 57 stories

– 724 feet in height

– LEED Silver certification

– Wired Certified

– An energy-efficient building envelope:

– Full-height insulated glazing

– Low-E tinted glazing

– Hurricane-impact glazing system

– Three-zoned elevator system

– Eight stories of parking wrapped in a dynamic kinetic wall

The interiors

Italian design firm Iosa Ghini Associati’s remarkable vision for the lobby, floored with white marble and paneled in black slats, sets an elegant and highly professional tone. Lining the 20-foot ceilings, LED lighting illuminates the expansive foyer and the reception area’s breathtaking furnishings.

With floor plates offering multiple orientations and a variety of city and bay views, each office space for rent promotes an incomparable work-life experience that is defined by calmness, comfort and relaxation.

The Amenities:

A forward-thinking culture of service is central to the elite catalogue of world-class amenities, providing work-life comfort worthy of today’s top global talent and executives.

The Sky Lobby is home to the exclusive fitness and wellness center, conference rooms, common area with light shopping, and café with healthy refreshment options — serving as a collaborative space that accommodates all workday necessities. All amenities spaces boast panoramic skyline and water vistas of Downtown Miami, Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean.

The fitness center maximizes space and views to bring in natural light everywhere. Here tenants can be re-energized using state-of-the-art equipment while enjoying unobstructed views of Downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay.

Some of the other amenities and services include:

– Covered tenant parking with self-parking spaces

– EV charging stations

– Bike-friendly environment:

– Secure bike storage

– Changing rooms

– Lockers

– Private showers

– Wi-Fi in all common areas

– First-class rooftop restaurant and bar

– Sky Lobby

– Lounge seating and workspace area

– Conference room facilities

– Café with bay and city views

– Full-service fitness center

– Locker rooms

– Yoga room

– Sundry

Services

– 24-hour concierge service

– Valet parking service for guests

– Dry cleaning with on-demand pickup and delivery service

– 24-hour building security

– Shoeshine stations

The neighborhood

As Brickell’s first Class A office building in over 10 years, the tower arrives at a pivotal moment in Miami’s history to facilitate the city’s evolving role as a cultural powerhouse and global business destination. Brickell’s high-end residential and lively business landscape is home to a diverse culture of dining, nightlife, and entertainment, alongside some of the city’s best green spaces, walking paths, cycling lanes and bay access points.

For more information please contact us at +1 305 371 4411 or info@830-Brickell.com