Law Firm Levy Konigsberg Relocating to 605 Third Avenue

Law firm Levy Konigsberg — which specializes in asbestos, lead poisoning and sexual abuse cases — will relocate its headquarters to 605 Third Avenue in Murray Hill, Commercial Observer has learned.

Levy Konigsberg signed a nine-year sublease with Univision for 20,000 square feet on the entire 33rd floor of the 44-story building between East 39th and East 40th Streets, according to tenant brokers Colliers International.

A spokeswoman for Colliers declined to provide asking rent in the deal, but CO previously reported asking rents in the building range from the mid-$70s to the mid-$80s per square foot.

Levy Konigsberg — which recently won multi-million dollar settlements in cases linking talcum powder to asbestos exposure — currently has 28,900 square feet at 800 Third Avenue and plans to move to its new digs in the summer. The firm has retained Colliers to sublease its 800 Third Avenue space.

“We were able to secure a deal with favorable economic terms on a tower floor within one of Third Avenue’s premier trophy assets and the existing pristine installation allowed [Levy Konigsberg] to relocate without spending a significant amount of capital to develop the space,” Colliers’ John Pavone, who represented the tenant in the deal, said in a statement.

Media company Univision has had space at Fisher Brothers’ 605 Third Avenue since 2012 and expanded twice in 2013 to bring its presence to 194,601 square feet, as CO previously reported. It’s unclear why Univision put up the 33rd floor for sublease.

Pavone, Michael Cohen and Jessica Verdi of Colliers represented Levy Konigsberg in the deal while CBRE’s Carl Eriksen, James Ackerson and James Einstein handled it for Univision. A spokeswoman for CBRE declined to comment.