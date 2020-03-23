JBG Smith Building Two Towers at National Landing

JBG Smith has secured approval from Arlington County officials to develop two mixed-use towers at 1900 Crystal Drive in Arlington, Va., according to the firm.

The two towers will be the first new residential developments in JBG Smith’s re-envisioning of National Landing.

“The architecturally significant project will remake the National Landing skyline, and will complement and enhance the surrounding community by providing a more dynamic streetscape, a central park and public bike facilities,” Tony Greenberg, JBG Smith’s executive vice president of development, told Commercial Observer. “The two residential towers will also offer tenants access to a private rooftop and multiple green spaces throughout the development.”

The new development, designed by architect Cook Fox, will feature 40,000 square feet of street-level retail and 811 residential units across the two properties. One proposed building will be 27 stories and contain 472 units, while the other will be 26 stories and offer 339 units.

According to Greenberg, these buildings will fill a critical retail and activity gap on Crystal Drive by delivering new amenities for the community and residential units in a central location just a block from Metro.

“Developments such as 1900 Crystal Drive offer a diverse set of modern rental options in an area currently dominated by commercial space and residential towers built in the ’70s and ’80s,” Greenberg said. “There is not only pent up demand for additional residential options in National Landing, but Amazon’s arrival and workforce will also present an important driver of new demand.”

Back in 2018, Amazon announced it would be bringing its new headquarters to National Landing, with JBG Smith named as the developer, leasing agent, and property manager for the project.

Greenberg noted that these new apartments and retail opportunities are essential for cultivating a thriving 18-hour environment where people can walk from their home or office to their favorite restaurants and amenities.