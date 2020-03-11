Hungry Ghost and Sweet Polly Plan Another Fort Greene Outpost

Neighborhood coffee chain Hungry Ghost and its sister cocktail bar Sweet Polly will share a space at RXR Realty’s 475 Clermont Avenue in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, according to Ripco Real Estate, which is handling the building’s retail leasing.

The two food and drink retailers owned by Murat Uyaroglu inked a 10-year lease for a 2,000-square-foot storefront at the base of the new rental building on the corner of Fulton Street and Clermont Avenue. Asking rent for retail in the 12-story, 363-unit building ranges from $80 to $90 per square foot, a Ripco spokesperson said.

The space will serve coffee, tea and baked goods all day and have an entrance to a speakeasy-style lounge behind the coffee bar that will serve cocktails and “light bites.” Lisa Galgano Design is handling the interiors. The coffee-and-cocktail spot will open this summer.

Uyaroglu said that the spot “will blend the hip, Brooklyn-born Hungry Ghost aesthetic with Sweet Polly’s mature, cozy-chic vibe.”

Fitness Factory also recently signed an 18,000-square-foot deal for a gym and spa in the building.

This will be the 14th location for Hungry Ghost, which has outposts throughout Manhattan and Brooklyn, and the second for Sweet Polly. Uyaroglu opened the first branch of the cocktail bar three years ago next to a Hungry Ghost location on Flatbush Avenue, near the border of Prospect Heights and Fort Greene.

“This lease, with two established Brooklyn-based concepts, reflects our collective goal to curate an exciting and diverse mix of retailers at 475 Clermont,” said RIPCO’s Jason Pennington, who handled the deal for RXR with his colleagues Benjamin Weiner and Jessica Hedrington. Winick Realty Group’s Daniel DePasquale and Thomas Caliendo represented Hungry Ghost and Sweet Polly.