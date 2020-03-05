Hudson Yards Construction Grows at SL Green’s 410 Tenth Ave

Related Companies’ Hudson Yards Construction company has renewed and expanded its large offices at SL Green Realty Corp.’s 410 Tenth Avenue, across the street from Related’s West Side megaproject, in a long-term deal.

Hudson Yards Construction signed a 25-year lease for 75,704 square feet in the 20-story building between West 33rd and West 34th Streets, SL Green announced earlier this week. The firm is taking the entire seventh and eighth floors, after expanding into the seventh floor’s remaining 16,935 square feet of space. Asking rent in the deal was $95 per square foot.

The tenant didn’t have a broker; SL Green’s leasing team, led by executive vice president Steven Durels, handled the deals in-house.

Since acquiring 410 Tenth Avenue for $440 million from the Kaufman Organization last year, SL Green has landed a few big tenants at the 638,000-square-foot building. Amazon leased 335,000 square feet of office space in the building last December, and First Republic Bank took 211,521 square feet at the property in April.

SL Green is renovating the former printing building with a new glass lobby, industrial-style windows, elevators, a roof deck and double-height storefronts.