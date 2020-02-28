MDC Partners Takes Nearly 200K SF at One World Trade

MDC Partners has signed a deal for 199,277 square feet across five floors at One World Trade Center, as the marketing firm consolidates multiple offices throughout the city.

SEE ALSO: Marcum Signs For 22K SF at 777 Tower in LA

MDC signed an 11-year lease for the 65th through 69th floors of the 94-story tower, as well as a portion of the 64th floor. Asking rent at the property was $69 per square foot, according to a representative for the Durst Organization, which owns the building alongside the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The deal was first reported by the New York Post.

MDC will relocate its staff from its headquarters at 330 Hudson Street in Hudson Square, as well as from offices in the Plaza District, Midtown and Midtown East. They take possession of their new digs in April.

The deal brings the 3.1 million-square-foot Financial District tower to 93 percent occupied, according to information from the landlord. MDC will be the tower’s third-largest tenant and brings the total space occupied by tech and media tenants to two-thirds of the property.

JLL’s Peter Riguardi, Michael Berg, Howard Hersh, and Brad Lane represented the tenant. Ownership was represented in-house by Durst’s Eric Engelhardt and Karen Kuznick as well as David Falk, Jason Greenstein, Peter Shimkin, Hal Stein and Travis Wilson of Newmark Knight Frank.

MDC’s 64th-floor space provides direct access to a 25,000-square-foot amenity space managed by Convene.