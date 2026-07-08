Leases   ·   Retail

Indian Fashion Firm Purple Style Labs Signs 24K-SF Retail Lease at 601 Madison

By July 8, 2026 10:02 am
reprints
601 Madison Avenue.
601 Madison Avenue. PHOTO: Propertyshark

Luxury fashion house Purple Style Labs has leased a large retail space in Midtown East.

The parent company of India-based brands such as Wendell Rodricks and Hemant Trevedi signed a lease for 23,783 square feet at 601 Madison Avenue in the second quarter of 2026, according to a retail report from JLL.

SEE ALSO: Ideal Marketplace Renews 15K-SF Grocery Store at Chelsea’s 317 Ninth Avenue

Average asking rent for retail space along that stretch of Madison Avenue was $890 per square foot in the second quarter, according to the report. The length of the lease and the brokers were unclear.

Purple Style will likely be operating its Pernia’s Pop-Up Studio out of the space with the address and the adjacent 603 Madison Avenue listed as its New York City location. Both locations are on Madison Avenue between East 57th and East 58th streets.

601 Madison Avenue is owned by J-2, an LLC associated with Buchbinder & Warren Realty Group, which has negotiated leases on the ground floor in the past, including a 12,000-square-foot space for luxury watch brand Tourneau in 2019.

Jake Horowitz, David Tricarico and Isabella Pizzo of Colliers represented Purple Style Labs.

The location appears to have been temporary as current retail tenants include Toka Salon, Yoshiko Hair Care New York and Gloria Hincapie Body Contour & Art.

Buchbinder & Warren and Purple Style Labs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Purple Style also owns Indian fashion periodical First Look Magazine.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

601 Madison Avenue, 603 Madison Avenue, Buchbinder & Warren Realty Group, J-2, Pernia’s Pop-Up Studio, Purple Style Labs
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