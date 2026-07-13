Newmark Refis Multifamily Portfolio With $163M Fannie Mae Loan

LaSalle Investment Management has sealed $163 million of Fannie Mae-backed debt to refinance three multifamily properties in Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia and Oregon, Commercial Observer has learned.

Newmark, a delegated underwriting and servicing (DUS) lender for Fannie Mae, supplied the loan for the 833-unit portfolio. The debt was arranged by Newmark’s Jordan Roeschlaub, Christopher Kramer, Aaron Golesorkhi and Capri Van Gilder.

The transaction refinances LaSalle’s existing cross-collateralized Fannie Mae credit facility for the properties while also enabling it to add collateral in the future, according to Newmark. The deal provides “long-term financing while maintaining conservative leverage and strong credit metrics,” Newmark said.

The portfolio includes 14W Apartments at 1315 W Street NW in Washington, D.C. Pearson Square at 410 South Maple Avenue in Falls Church, Va.; and Nexus at Orenco Station at 1299 NE Orenco Station Parkway in Hillsboro, Ore.

LaSalle Investment Management did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.