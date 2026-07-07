Finance   ·   Construction Financing

Keyah Lands $38M to Reposition Miami Beach Hotel Into a Starwood Brand

By July 7, 2026 12:45 pm
reprints
Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital Group and the Haddon Hall Hotel in Miami.
Barry Sternlicht of Starwood Capital Group and the Haddon Hall Hotel in Miami. PHOTOS: Courtesy Starwood Capital; Rini Kools/Getty Images

Keyah Real Estate Group has nabbed $38 million to reposition a Miami Beach hotel, which will be branded after Starwood’s Treehouse Hotels, property records show. 

The adaptive reuse project will combine hotels that date back to the 1940s: the former Haddon Hall Hotel at 1500 Collins Avenue and the Campton Apartments at 1509 and 1515 Washington Avenue in South Beach’s Art Deco district.

SEE ALSO: Bravo Property Trust Lends $68M on New Jersey Waterfront Apartments

Maxim Credit Group provided the financing, increasing a $15 million loan issued in 2024 by $23 million. 

The Aventura-based developer purchased the hotels, which sit on a 1.8-acre site, this year for an undisclosed amount. Last year, Miami Beach officials approved plans to combine the properties into a 262-room hotel, which is expected to open in 2029.

“By reimagining these historic buildings through a modern lens, the property creates an experience that respects Miami Beach’s architectural heritage while still feeling fresh, relaxed, and unmistakably Treehouse,” Raul Leal, CEO of Starwood Hotels, said in a statement. 

The endeavor marks the first Miami Beach project since Barry Sternlich’s Starwood Capital Group regained the rights to the Starwood Hotels brand last year, after a decade under the ownership of Marriott International. Besides the Treehouse name, the entity includes 1 Hotels and Baccarat brands.

The financing comes as another hotel on Washington Avenue has struggled. Following a $205 million foreclosure judgment in May, CIM Group gained control of the 266-room Goodtime Hotel last week with a paltry $100 bid, The Real Deal reported

A representative for Keyah Real Estate Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

1500 Collins Avenue, 1509 Washington Avenue, 1515 Washington Avenue, Campton Apartments, Haddon Hall Hotel, Treehouse Hotels, Keyah Real Estate Group, Maxim Credit Group, Starwood Capital Group, Starwood Hotels
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