Hotelier Aims to Redevelop Art Deco Landmark in Miami Beach

Hotel developer Keyah Real Estate Group is moving forward with plans for a 262-room hotel in Miami Beach.

The Aventura, Fla.-based hospitality developer aims to combine a renovation of the historic Haddon Hall Hotel at 1500 Collins Avenue with the new hotel construction at 1509-1515 Washington Avenue. Keyah’s proposal won approval this week from the City of Miami Beach Planning Board and next will be reviewed by the Historic Preservation Board.

Built in 1940, the heyday of Miami Beach’s Art Deco era, Haddon Hall has been through many iterations in recent years. In the early 2000s, photojournalist Naomi Harris documented the lives of low-budget retirees living at the property for a 2021 book titled Haddon Hall.

The property was rebranded as Joie de Vivre in 2015, then as the gay-themed AxelBeach Miami in 2019.

Keyah’s plans call for a 262-room hotel with a rooftop pool and restaurant with ocean and bay views. The proposal also includes a spa on Washington Avenue and event and meeting spaces on Collins Avenue. Keyah hopes to complete the project in 2028.

The Haddon Hall property at 1500 Collins Avenue last sold for $58.2 million in 2018, according to property records. Keyah bought the Washington Avenue property in 2024 for $20 million.

Jeff Ostrowski can be reached at jostrowski@commercialobserver.com.