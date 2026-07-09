Italian Market Chain to Open First NYC Store by Penn Station

Mangia! Mangia! Manhattan’s Penn District is getting a new Italian market this fall.

Dal Moros Fresh Pasta to Go, a fast-casual restaurant born in Venice, Italy, has signed a lease for 1,100 square feet at 421 Seventh Avenue, marking the brand’s first New York City location, Commercial Observer has learned.

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Dal Moros has made its name known for its grab-and-go fresh pasta concept, in which it serves freshly made, artisanal pasta in convenient takeout boxes. The Italian market already has U.S. locations in Massachusetts and Florida, but its new Midtown spot will be its first store in New York City.

Dal Moros was represented in the new lease by Albert J. Manopla and Elliot R. Elo from KSR, while the landlord, AAG Management, was represented in-house.

“The Penn District continues to attract premier retail and restaurant concepts seeking unmatched visibility and connectivity,” Manopla and Elo said in a joint statement. “Dal Moros Fresh Pasta To Go is an exciting international brand, and this location provides an outstanding platform for its first New York location.”

The asking rent and the length of the lease were not disclosed. The average asking rent for retail space in the Penn District area was $412 per square foot during the first half of 2026, according to data from the Real Estate Board of New York (REBNY).

“The Penn District stands out as one of the clearest examples of a corridor being redefined, with its retail identity evolving toward a more destination- and experience-oriented mix,” REBNY said of the neighborhood in its report.

Built in 1925, 421 Seventh Avenue — also known as the Sports Plaza Building — is a 15-story commercial and office building at the corner of West 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue, across the street from Pennsylvania Station and Madison Square Garden.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.