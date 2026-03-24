Development   ·   Construction

MTA Seeking Housing Developers to Build 300 Units in Crown Heights

By March 24, 2026 1:48 pm
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Gov. Kathy Hochul and a satellite view of 1119 Pacific Street, Brooklyn.
Gov. Kathy Hochul and a satellite view of 1119 Pacific Street, Brooklyn. PHOTO: Will Waldron/Albany Times Union via Getty Images; Google Earth

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is looking for developers to build a 300-unit housing development in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

A request for proposals (RFP) released Tuesday targets 1119 Pacific Street, formerly the New York City Transit Authority’s Atlantic Avenue Cable Shop. The property will be transferred to New York City when the shop was relocated to 2016 Pitkin Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn, according to the MTA.

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The proposed apartment building would include 75 units of affordable housing under the city’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing requirements and will be as of right under the Atlantic Avenue Mixed-Use rezoning approved by city lawmakers in 2025.

“This project represents a major investment in Brooklyn’s future — delivering much-needed housing and transit accessibility improvements to the local community,” Jamie Torres-Springer, MTA construction and development president, said in a statement. “And every dollar from this sale is going right back into the system, meaning all riders will feel the impact.”

The sale of the land to any developers who are ultimately awarded the project through the RFP was spurred by an executive order from Gov. Kathy Hochul in 2023, which required that all state agencies review underutilized land in their possession so the land can be evaluated for housing opportunities.

“Since taking office, I have said that the only way to address the housing crisis is to build more housing,” Hochul said in a statement. “By leveraging underutilized, state-owned land and making improvements to critical infrastructure, we will deliver the housing that New Yorkers need and deserve.”

The offering to developers also includes the air rights from the Franklin Avenue shuttle that runs alongside the property, according to the MTA.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

1119 Pacific Street, Jamie Torres Springer, Kathy Hochul, Metropolitan Transportation Authority
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