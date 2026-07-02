Avery Hall Investments Plans 250-Unit Mixed-Use Tower in Crown Heights

Avery Hall Investments is cooking up a new 18-story mixed-use development at 1550 Bedford Avenue in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood.

The application submitted to the New York City Department of Buildings on Thursday reveals the Brooklyn-based developer’s official plans for the vacant site, which was once destined for a luxury hotel. The property is two blocks east of the Brooklyn Museum and Brooklyn Botanic Garden at the northern tip of Prospect Park.

The plans detail an approximately 173,184-square-foot, mostly residential development at the site’s intersection of Eastern Parkway and Bedford Avenue. Among its 250 housing units, 75 would be designated as affordable.

The application describes a residential lobby entrance along Eastern Parkway, and entrances for retail and service uses along Bedford Avenue.

The land use application, submitted by Avery Hall principal Brian Ezra, petitions zoning amendments to allow for a mix of residential and commercial use, as well as a mandatory inclusionary housing area designation for affordable housing.

The plans are an about-face from the site’s potential use as a hotel. It received permits for hotel use in 2019, but the project never came to fruition.

The 19,200-square-foot, vacant lot was snapped up by Avery Hall in August 2025 for $10.1 million. Its former owner, Yoel Goldman, put the site into bankruptcy earlier that year, but only after the hotel foundations had already been laid, The Real Deal reported.

Avery Hall’s residential plans for 1550 Bedford are in line with its previous projects in the borough, which include the 133-unit mixed-use development at 544 Carroll in Gowanus and the residential tower One Boerum Place in Downtown Brooklyn.

A spokesperson for Avery Hall did not respond to a request for comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.