Investments & Sales   ·   Conversion

Arlington, Va., Hotel-to-Resi Project Sells for $35M

The site actually started life in the early 1960s as an apartment complex

By July 8, 2026 4:35 pm
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KLNB's Rawles Wilcox and Arlington Court Suites, Arlington, Va.
KLNB's Rawles Wilcox and Arlington Court Suites, Arlington, Va. PHOTOS: Courtesy KLNB; Courtesy GoodHomes Communities

An extended-stay hotel in Arlington, Va., is set to be transformed back into multifamily housing.

GoodHomes Communities put down $35 million to acquire the Arlington Court Suites, a 187-key hotel that the buyer plans to convert into a 180-unit apartment building. KLNB announced the deal and, together with HREC Investment Advisors, represented the seller, Arlington Hotel Holdings.

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The 219,000-square-foot development is at 1200 North Courthouse Road. It was built in 1963 as an apartment complex but changed to an extended-stay hotel in the 1980s.

With Arlington County approving the conversion back to apartments, the sale adds to the growing number of adaptive reuse projects in the region. Similarly, the deal extends GoodHomes’ redevelopment strategy to reposition aging hospitality assets into multifamily housing.

The KLNB team included Rawles Wilcox, Justin Shay and Dutch Seitz, and HREC’s team included Mark Morris and Scott Stephens.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

1200 North Courthouse Road, Arlington Court Suites, Dutch Seitz, Justin Shay, Mark Morris, Rawles Wilcox, Scott Stephens, Arlington Hotel Holdings, GoodHomes Communities, HREC Investment Advisors, KLNB
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