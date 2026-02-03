Itay Oren of Property Operations Platform Visitt: 5 Questions

Itay Oren, co-founder and CEO of AI-driven property operations platform Visitt, said he discovered commercial real estate’s need for a unified, AI-built operations system during his own time working in the field.

Before founding Visitt — which operates in more than 310 cities and 10,000 properties globally — in 2017 alongside Ron Heiblum, Oren was a business development manager for two real estate firms in Israel. That’s when he realized that most large real estate companies might want a cohesive platform backed by artificial intelligence to support their vast portfolios.

“What are the solutions that we can actually bring into these spaces, and how can we increase operations and make things more efficient? That’s how we started Visitt, from a real need,” Oren said.

Ever since, Visitt has expanded rapidly. In January, the proptech company announced it raised $22 million in Series B funding from Susquehanna Growth Equity to build a single AI interface for commercial real estate property operations.

The funding will help Visitt continue to replace “stagnant” legacy systems in buildings with a unified platform that delivers practical solutions to day-to-day operational challenges.

Oren spoke with Commercial Observer last week to discuss Visitt’s funding achievements, its growth through AI, and whether office landlords are resistant to adopting new AI systems into their buildings.

Commercial Observer: Visitt recently announced it raised $22 million to build a single artificial intelligence interface for property operations. What does this milestone mean for the company and its growth?

Itay Oren: When you think about building a single AI interface, we were the one that actually brought AI into the space of CRE operations. And, when you think about CRE operations, it’s everything that owners and operators need to do on a day-to-day basis.

So Visitt today combines multiple areas, which will be your intelligent workflow, predictive and preventive maintenance, visitor management, tenant experience. … Basically, our goal from day one was providing innovation to the space and replacing the legacy solution that has controlled the last 20 years of the market, but with the state of mind of how AI can impact the property teams, because they are the ones that run these properties.

AI is the core of what we do today. The single AI interface explores how we can take these different component areas of data operations and bring AI into the space. So, four years ago, we started with our journey of AI.

How does Visitt plan to utilize AI and grow moving forward?

We see AI as a helpful tool for the on-site teams to perform better and to help our customers and to make sure tenants can be even more satisfied than they are today. So we want to keep going with the AI capabilities. Earlier in 2025 we released our first agent, which is the certificate of insurance (COI) agent, which did amazing results for the market, and we will keep investing in releasing more agents into the space and making sure that we can keep building these AI capabilities.

Again, for us, we’re focused on seeing the practical-use cases where AI can fit into the day-to-day of these operations teams or customers. We want to work alongside public teams in order to improve their experience and satisfaction.

In 2025, we grew more than 900 percent in square footage under management, and we are now in more than 310 cities globally and more than 10,000 properties. And you know, we expect to keep that growth and even to go faster for the next few years because something really interesting is happening. Owners and operators are now replacing their legacy systems and trying to adopt AI, and faster than what we saw before. It’s great timing and a great thing for the company.

Visitt’s portfolio covers office, industrial, data centers, multifamily and retail. What trends would you say are driving investor interest in the general CRE proptech space?

Right now we support all verticals, and we will keep going with additional verticals as well. But we cover almost everything today. We need to have different capabilities for our system in order to support these diverse portfolios. So we built a platform from day one to support not only one vertical, but multiple verticals and multiple personas within these verticals as well.

I think what we see right now in the market is there’s multiple solutions that can do maybe only one thing — so maybe only tenant experience, or only visitor management. And what we see investors are looking for is how AI is part of the solution, because it’s obvious that that’s something that can help owners and operators to do better with ROIs. AI also allows for a unified solution, because if you are an owner operator or a management company, you want to have one unified solution that can cover everything that you need within your portfolio.

And, for us, it was highly important to make sure that we can support all of these areas in order to be relevant for what the market is looking for in the years ahead. I think politics is getting very hot right now, because of the adoption of AI and because that’s where the big opportunities are in the years to come.

Have you found that a lot of landlords are resistant to AI, or do you think they’re welcoming toward it? Is AI in a bubble, in your opinion?

Obviously, everyone is saying that they have some AI capabilities today, and owners and operators are trying to understand, again, what are the practical or what are the actual use cases that you have of AI within your platform. For us, when they saw our AI’s capabilities and how it can support their property teams and support their customers with real data and real ROI, then they say, “OK, we want to engage with your solution because you actually have something that can improve our day-to-day.” So I think they are smart, and they’re trying to see what AI can actually provide to the market.

But, definitely, more and more owners and operators are trying to engage with AI solutions, not only in the operation space, but also in other areas. We expect 2026, and the years to come, to have even more adoption of AI.

As for whether AI is in a bubble, I think it really depends on how you’re going to bring AI into your space. I think when you actually have something that can improve and walk side by side with operators, that’s where the AI is not in a bubble. That’s where you actually provide practical stuff that AI can support. So, again, I expect that to keep being an important part of the proptech market and also in the operation space, because it’s a game-changer. You can adopt these technologies and move even faster than before.

What does Visitt’s technology offer office owners in terms of building security?

It’s part of the all-in-one solution that we provide today, which will be your predictive maintenance, a life cycle, visitor management and AI. The opportunity is to go with every area of your data operations and to put AI as part of the solution. Again, visitor management is another part of what we do, and so we do that for offices.

Owners of industrial portfolios are also looking to adopt technology for operations, in addition to office and retail and mixed-use. So I wouldn’t say office is the only one that is trying to adopt. Everyone is changing and changing really fast right now. That’s what’s really excited us — that we are supporting these different verticals in the market.

