Podcast: Building an AI-Powered CRE Operation – Boxer Property President Justin Segal
By Edward Cohen July 22, 2026 11:23 amreprints
Justin Segal is President of Boxer Property, where he oversees operations, leasing, technology, and marketing across a national portfolio of office, retail, and hotel assets. He co-founded Brava Systems, an AI-enabled platform originally built for Boxer’s own operations and now deployed across the commercial real estate industry, and Relay Human Cloud, a global staffing and team augmentation company. Justin is based in Houston.
🏙️ Learn more:
–Visit Boxer Property
–Visit Brava
–Justin Segal on LinkedIn
🏙️ NYC Real Estate Week:
-CTO Exchange & Hackathon: 3-in-1 event on Oct. 19 featuring C-suite roundtables, a hackathon and the Power AI & Tech Awards reception (invite-only). Email ecohen@commercialobserver.com for info.
🏙️ CRE Events coming up:
–All upcoming events
-Edward Cohen on LinkedIn
-Zach Aarons on LinkedIn
-Tangent on LinkedIn