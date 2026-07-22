Technology

Podcast: Building an AI-Powered CRE Operation – Boxer Property President Justin Segal

By July 22, 2026 11:23 am
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Commercial Observer Tangent

Justin Segal is President of Boxer Property, where he oversees operations, leasing, technology, and marketing across a national portfolio of office, retail, and hotel assets. He co-founded Brava Systems, an AI-enabled platform originally built for Boxer’s own operations and now deployed across the commercial real estate industry, and Relay Human Cloud, a global staffing and team augmentation company. Justin is based in Houston.

SEE ALSO: Office Access Platform SwiftConnect Acquires HID SAFE

🏙️ Learn more:
Visit Boxer Property
Visit Brava
Justin Segal on LinkedIn

🏙️ NYC Real Estate Week:
-CTO Exchange & Hackathon: 3-in-1 event on Oct. 19 featuring C-suite roundtables, a hackathon and the Power AI & Tech Awards reception (invite-only). Email ecohen@commercialobserver.com for info.

🏙️ CRE Events coming up:

🏙️ Connect with Tangent:
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Disclaimer: Commercial Observer Tangent podcast is for entertainment and informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our program constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Tangent, Commercial Observer, MetaProp, or any third party guest to buy or sell any securities, public or private, other financial instruments or funds.

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