Savills Promotes Allyson Bowen to Vice Chair of NY Office

Savills is elevating Allyson Bowen to vice chair of its New York office after 22 years at the firm.

Bowen, who was previously a managing director and broker at Savills, will be involved in the planning, site selection, negotiation and execution of leases in her new role, according to Savills. The majority of the clients she will work with are technology, media, financial services, consulting and nonprofit tenants.

“Allyson has built her career by fostering strong relationships, consistent performance and a deep understanding of what clients need to make important real estate decisions,” Mitti Liebersohn, CEO of tri-state brokerage operations for Savills, said in a statement. “She has truly come into her own as one of our leading producers in New York City, and this promotion reflects both the strength of her business and the respect she has earned across the firm and the market.”

Over her career, Bowen has worked with clients including market intelligence platform AlphaSense, which signed a 50,000-square-foot lease at 441 Ninth Avenue in June 2025, and business strategy and solutions firm L.E.K. Consulting, which took 54,000 square feet at 1166 Avenue of the Americas also in June 2025.

Bowen was also a lead broker for Savills in the 277,000-square-foot lease for the General Services Administration at One World Trade Center in 2012, representing the federal government.

Bowen most recently served as a senior managing director.

“Allyson’s promotion is a reflection of both her deep tenure at Savills and the outstanding career she has built over many years,” Janet Woods, president of Savills North America, said in a statement. “She is an accomplished broker, a highly regarded producer and a leader who has contributed meaningfully to our culture, our client relationships and the continued strength of our business in New York.”

Bowen joined Savills in 2004, which appears to have been her first post in commercial real estate after graduating from Yale University, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.