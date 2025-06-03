AI Firm AlphaSense Moving HQ to 441 Ninth Avenue

AlphaSense, an AI-driven market intelligence firm supporting tech companies, is moving its New York City headquarters from Union Square to Hudson Yards, the company announced.

The company has signed a 10-year, 50,000-square-foot lease at CommonWealth Partners’ 25-story office tower at 441 Ninth Avenue in Hudson Yards, according to AlphaSense.

AlphaSense will eventually relocate from its current space at 24 Union Square East, but an exact move-in date at its new, larger offices has yet to be determined, a spokesperson for the company said.

“Our new headquarters in Hudson Yards reflects both our incredible growth and our continued investment in our team and innovation,” CEO Jack Kokko said in a statement. “As we scale globally, this move to our new global hub in NYC enables us to expand our team with even more top talent and invite our clients to meet and collaborate with us as we build and innovate together.”

Asking rent was not disclosed but Colliers data found asking rent for office space in Hudson Yards was $130.02 per square foot in the first quarter of the year. The New York Business Journal first reported the AlphaSense deal, and noted the space the company currently occupies is 40,000 square feet.

Allyson Bowen and Erik Schmall of Savills represented the tenant in this deal. It’s unclear who brokered the deal for CommonWealth. CommonWealth did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Savills is proud to serve as AlphaSense’s global real estate partner and support their continued growth with a new world headquarters in Hudson Yards, a dynamic neighborhood that reflects their forward-looking culture and vision,” Bowen said in the statement.

Other tenants at 441 Ninth Avenue include financial data management platform Arcesium, talent recruiting firm True and credit investment firm Brevet Capital Management.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.