LEK Consulting Inks 54K-SF Lease at 1166 Avenue of the Americas

By June 26, 2025 1:39 pm
David Falk of Newmark, Allyson Bowen of Savills, and 1166 Avenue of the Americas.
Business strategy and solutions firm L.E.K. Consulting is relocating offices and has signed a 10-year, 54,000-square-foot lease at 1166 Avenue of the Americas, a building owned by Edward J. Minskoff Equities (EJME) and Marsh McLennan, Commercial Observer has learned. 

EJME and Marsh McLennan each own and occupy interests in the building. 

SEE ALSO: Steak Street Cuts Deal at 642a Lexington Avenue

L.E.K. will move its New York City office from 114 West 47th Street, taking over the entire 25th floor and part of the 24th floor of its new location, a source close to the deal told Commercial Observer. 

Asking rent was not immediately available, but the average asking rent for office space in Midtown Manhattan was $80.47 per square foot in the first quarter of 2025, according to Colliers data

Andy Sachs, David Falk, Peter Shimkin, and Tim Gibson from Newmark represented the landlord in this deal. Newmark declined to comment on this lease. Allyson Bowen from Savills represented the tenant. Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

1166 Avenue of the Americas, also known as The International Paper Building, is a 44-story office building constructed in 1974 that has been renovated. It features an updated lobby, a 12,000-square-foot conference center, a 9,000-square-foot amenities space, and a landscaped outdoor park area.

Other corporate tenants at 1166 Avenue of the Americas include the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, management consultant firm FTI Consulting, and global insurance company Axis Capital

