Leases   ·   Retail

Pink Salon to Open 5K-SF Beauty Parlor at 72-01 Queens Boulevard

By June 3, 2026 12:46 pm
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Aaron Aziz of ARA and a rendering of 72-01 Queens Boulevard, Queens.
Aaron Aziz of ARA and a rendering of 72-01 Queens Boulevard, Queens. PHOTO: Courtesy ARA; RENDERING: Courtesy SBD 1 Oak Development

Beauty parlor Pink Salon is establishing a footprint along Queens Boulevard in Woodside, Queens, Commercial Observer has learned.

The tenant signed a 10-year lease for 4,500 square feet at 72-01 Queens Boulevard, according to Aaron Aziz, founder and principal of ARA, which brokered the deal. The building is owned by the LLC QB Properties.

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Asking rent for the space was $50 per square foot, or $20,000 per month, according to Aziz, who represented both the landlord and the tenant in the transaction.

The deal seems to represent a new location for Pink Salon, which has another spa address listed on its website at 537 Park Place in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.

“Pink Salon leased space in an up-and-coming Woodside retail corridor,” Aziz told CO. “This area has seen a major influx of retailers and will likely see a major boom in foot traffic and business.”

The salon, which signed the lease in late May, will join several other tenants in the retail and residential building, also known as Sola. Retail tenants at the property include Ledo Pizza and private fitness club CRGE, the latter of which signed a 10,000-square-foot lease for its third New York City location in February.

The 12-story building between 74th Street and 45th Avenue opened in 2024 and has 364 apartment units. The property has 7,000 square feet of retail space left, according to Aziz.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

72-01 Queens Boulevard, Aaron Aziz, ARA, Pink Salon, QB Properties
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