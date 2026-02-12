Private Wellness Club CRGE Takes 10K SF at 72-01 Queens Boulevard

CRGE, a private fitness club, has signed a 15-year, 10,000-square-foot retail lease to open its third New York City location at 72-01 Queens Boulevard in Woodside, Queens, Commercial Observer can first report.

Commercial real estate advisory firm ARA represented both the ownership, entity QB Properties, and the tenant, the firm told CO. Asking rent for the retail lease was approximately $50 per square foot.

CRGE is a 24/7 private, members-only social wellness club that offers a gym along with personal training and nutrition programs. The company was founded in Woodside and has two other locations in Queens, including one at 1-84 Woodward Avenue in Ridgewood.

The fitness company is focused on “scaling slowly with limited membership to maintain exclusivity, quality, and a strong international community,” according to ARA founder Aaron Aziz, who brokered the deal for both sides.

CRGE’s new space will be at the base of the 12-story building between 74th Street and 45th Avenue, also known as Sola, which opened in 2024 and comprises 364 residential units.

The fitness club’s lease at the building comes after pizza shop Ledo Pizza signed a deal for 2,000 square feet there in the summer.

“Ledo Pizza and CRGE are just a glimpse of what’s coming for this area,” Aziz told CO. “The neighborhood is growing fast, and the energy from the community says it all.”

Sola offers residents studios to three-bedroom apartments, ranging in price from more than $2,000 to upwards of $5,000 per month, according to StreetEasy. Amenities at the property include a rooftop terrace with a sundeck, a golf room, a screening room, a coworking lounge, a fitness center, and a zen garden.

