Seth Niedermayer of HSF Kramer at the law firm's office at 1177 Avenue of the Americas.
Industry · Capital Markets
National

HSF Kramer’s Seth Niedermayer On Architecting Private Equity’s Real Estate Rise

By Emily Davis
Frances Katzen.
Residential · Players
New York City

Frances Katzen of Douglas Elliman: 5 Questions

By Amanda Schiavo
Christopher Merrill at the Harrison Street Asset Management headquarters in Chicago.
Industry · Finance
National

Harrison Street Asset Management CEO Christopher Merrill Owns the Alternatives Space

By Brian Pascus