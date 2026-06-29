Finance   ·   CMBS

Citigroup Refis East Village Apartment Building With $45M CMBS Loan

By June 29, 2026 4:37 pm
reprints
JLL's Michael Zaremski (top) and Clayton Ross, and 194 East 2nd Street.
JLL's Michael Zaremski (top) and Clayton Ross, and 194 East 2nd Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy JLL

Benchmark Real Estate Group has sealed $44.5 million of commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) debt to refinance a multifamily property in Manhattan’s East Village, Commercial Observer has learned.

Citigroup provided the CMBS loan for the 61-unit, six-story apartment building at 194 East Second Street that Benchmark acquired from Skyline Developers in 2024 for $43 million.

SEE ALSO: Bonaventure Raises $54M for Two Virginia Multifamily Properties

JLL negotiated the refi with a debt advisory team led by Michael Zaremski, John Flynn and Clayton Ross.

“Demand for high-quality multifamily assets in Manhattan continues to be driven by exceptionally strong operating fundamentals, limited new supply and sustained renter demand,” Zaremski said in a statement. “194 East Second Street represents a rare combination of institutional-quality amenities.”

Located at the corner of East Second Street and Avenue B, the six-story property underwent renovations following Benchmark’s acquisition two years ago, including upgrades to individual units, common areas and amenity spaces, according to JLL. Community amenities include a fitness center, a sauna, a yoga studio, a Pilates room and a courtyard.

The 194 East Second property also features roughly 15,450 square feet of retail space anchored by Duane Reade.

“This transaction is a compelling example of how the debt capital markets are evolving to meet sponsor demand for well-leased, institutional-quality assets,” Ross said in a statement. “Citi’s multifamily-only CMBS portfolio creates a more efficient execution path for sponsors like Benchmark who own high-quality, stabilized properties.”

Citigroup and Benchmark Real Estate Group did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com. 

Clayton Ross, John Flynn, Michael Zaremski, Benchmark Real Estate Group, Citigroup, JLL
Bonaventure CEO Dwight Dunton and Messenger Place in Manassass, Va.
Residential · Finance
Virginia

Bonaventure Raises $54M for Two Virginia Multifamily Properties

By Greg Cornfield
Affinius Capital's Eric Cohen and a rendering of 275 Fifth Streeet in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Residential · Finance
Florida

Affinius Provides $135M Construction Loan in St. Petersburg for Mixed-Use Tower

By Brian Pascus
Kayne Anderson Real Estate CEO Al Rabil.
Industry · Finance
National

U.K. Firm Bridgepoint Group to Acquire Kayne Anderson Real Estate in $1.4B Deal

By Emily Davis