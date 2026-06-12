A large commercial parcel in the heart of Manhattan’s West Village has changed hands for $41 million.

The retail property at 403 Avenue of the Americas was acquired in cash by John Usdan’s Midwood Investment & Development, according to city records made public Friday. The one-story retail buildings sit at the corner of Greenwich Avenue, running toward Christopher Street. The property also includes adjacent 405 Avenue of the Americas and 1 Greenwich Avenue.

The family-owned Midwood purchased the collection of storefronts from longtime owner Millsmith, a limited liability company with family ties to real estate firm Samco Properties. Joshua Smith, a partner at Milsmith Real Estate Advisory Services and general counsel at Samco, signed the deed for the seller, records show.

Current retail tenants at the West Village property two blocks northwest of Washington Square Park include Italian restaurant Olio E Più, florist Casey’s Flower Studio, fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill and optometrist Cohen’s Fashion Optical.

It is unclear whether Midwood or Millsmith worked with an outside brokerage in the transaction.

Millsmith, through the entity 405 Sixth, acquired the commercial plot in 2007.

Midwood’s new acquisition was split between two entities holding the title as tenants-in-common. One Greenwich Retail ECU, with a 51 percent stake, was signed for by Usdan, while Snapdragon Owner was co-signed by managers Claus Zellner, Jonathan Spice and Philip Dean.

The family-owned Midwood operates a national portfolio of development, office, retail and residential properties across several U.S. markets. The retail acquisition adds to their West Village footprint, which includes the 159-unit Candela Tower at 56 Seventh Avenue, acquired from BlackRock for $102 million in 2022. The firm more recently landed a $200 million construction loan for a 21-story, 276-unit multifamily project at 200 Douglass Street in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood.

A spokesperson for Midwood did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Smith declined to comment.

Emily Davis can be reached at edavis@commercialobserver.com.