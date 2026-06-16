Leases   ·   Retail

French Cafe L’Ami Pierre to Open at Midtown’s 400 Madison Avenue

By June 16, 2026 12:17 pm
reprints
Pierre-Antoine Raberin and 400 Madison Avenue.
Pierre-Antoine Raberin and 400 Madison Avenue. PHOTOS: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Epicgenius/CC by-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

A French cafe by acclaimed restaurateur Pierre-Antoine Raberin is opening a second location in Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.

Raberin and his partner, Michelin-starred chef Eric Ripert, have signed a 2,400-square-foot lease at 400 Madison Avenue for the second outpost of L’Ami Pierre, according to tenant broker Judson CRE. The deal seems to represent a homecoming for Ripert, who exited the restaurant partnership in May 2023.

SEE ALSO: Financial Adviser SFA Agency Grows to 14K SF at Rudin’s One Battery Park Plaza

The building is owned by South Korean financial services firm Daishin America, a subsidiary of Daishin Securities, according to property records.

Judson CRE did not disclose the length of the lease, but said the asking rent for the space started at $720,000 per year.

Nicholas Judson and Crosby Matthews of Judson CRE represented the tenant in the transaction, while Cushman & Wakefield’s Steven Soutendijk and Christopher Schwart negotiated on behalf of the landlord.

C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

L’Ami Pierre’s existing New York City location is at 149 West 51st Street in Midtown.

Raberin is the former owner of macaron brand Laduree — which has three brick-and-mortar locations in Manhattan — while Ripert is known for his three-star Michelin restaurant Le Bernardin at 155 West 51st Street.

Daishin America acquired the 22-story 400 Madison Avenue, between East 47th and 48th streets, from Washington, D.C.-based investment firm ASB Capital Management for $194.5 million in 2018, according to property records.

Other tenants in the building include a​​rmored car and home security provider Brinks, which took 8,036 square feet there in March 2024, as well as ​​Evertree Insurance and equity manager Tekne Capital, which both signed deals at the property in January 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

400 Madison Avenue, Christopher Schwart, Crosby Matthews, Eric Ripert, Nicholas Judson, Pierre-Antoine Raberin, Steven Soutendijk, Cushman & Wakefield, Daishin America, Daishin Securities, Judson CRE, L’Ami Pierre
Max Koeppel, director of leasing at Koeppel Rosen, and 902 Broadway.
Office · Leases
New York City

Law Firm Fenwick & West Expands to 73K SF at Rosen’s 902 Broadway

By Emily Davis
Rudin's Kevin Daly and One Battery Park Plaza.
Office · Leases
New York City

Financial Adviser SFA Agency Grows to 14K SF at Rudin’s One Battery Park Plaza

By Amanda Schiavo
Meridian Capital Group’s Noam Aziz (top) and Max Freudenberger, and 373 Broome Street.
Hospitality · Leases
New York City

Bistro Pardon My French Sets Up Shop at Jeff Sutton’s 373 Broome Street

By Amanda Schiavo