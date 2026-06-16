French Cafe L’Ami Pierre to Open at Midtown’s 400 Madison Avenue

A French cafe by acclaimed restaurateur Pierre-Antoine Raberin is opening a second location in Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.

Raberin and his partner, Michelin-starred chef Eric Ripert, have signed a 2,400-square-foot lease at 400 Madison Avenue for the second outpost of L’Ami Pierre, according to tenant broker Judson CRE. The deal seems to represent a homecoming for Ripert, who exited the restaurant partnership in May 2023.

The building is owned by South Korean financial services firm Daishin America, a subsidiary of Daishin Securities, according to property records.

Judson CRE did not disclose the length of the lease, but said the asking rent for the space started at $720,000 per year.

Nicholas Judson and Crosby Matthews of Judson CRE represented the tenant in the transaction, while Cushman & Wakefield’s Steven Soutendijk and Christopher Schwart negotiated on behalf of the landlord.

C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

L’Ami Pierre’s existing New York City location is at 149 West 51st Street in Midtown.

Raberin is the former owner of macaron brand Laduree — which has three brick-and-mortar locations in Manhattan — while Ripert is known for his three-star Michelin restaurant Le Bernardin at 155 West 51st Street.

Daishin America acquired the 22-story 400 Madison Avenue, between East 47th and 48th streets, from Washington, D.C.-based investment firm ASB Capital Management for $194.5 million in 2018, according to property records.

Other tenants in the building include a​​rmored car and home security provider Brinks, which took 8,036 square feet there in March 2024, as well as ​​Evertree Insurance and equity manager Tekne Capital, which both signed deals at the property in January 2024.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.