French Cafe L’Ami Pierre to Open at Midtown’s 400 Madison Avenue
By Mark Hallum June 16, 2026 12:17 pmreprints
A French cafe by acclaimed restaurateur Pierre-Antoine Raberin is opening a second location in Midtown, Commercial Observer has learned.
Raberin and his partner, Michelin-starred chef Eric Ripert, have signed a 2,400-square-foot lease at 400 Madison Avenue for the second outpost of L’Ami Pierre, according to tenant broker Judson CRE. The deal seems to represent a homecoming for Ripert, who exited the restaurant partnership in May 2023.
The building is owned by South Korean financial services firm Daishin America, a subsidiary of Daishin Securities, according to property records.
Judson CRE did not disclose the length of the lease, but said the asking rent for the space started at $720,000 per year.
Nicholas Judson and Crosby Matthews of Judson CRE represented the tenant in the transaction, while Cushman & Wakefield’s Steven Soutendijk and Christopher Schwart negotiated on behalf of the landlord.
C&W did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
L’Ami Pierre’s existing New York City location is at 149 West 51st Street in Midtown.
Raberin is the former owner of macaron brand Laduree — which has three brick-and-mortar locations in Manhattan — while Ripert is known for his three-star Michelin restaurant Le Bernardin at 155 West 51st Street.
Daishin America acquired the 22-story 400 Madison Avenue, between East 47th and 48th streets, from Washington, D.C.-based investment firm ASB Capital Management for $194.5 million in 2018, according to property records.
Other tenants in the building include armored car and home security provider Brinks, which took 8,036 square feet there in March 2024, as well as Evertree Insurance and equity manager Tekne Capital, which both signed deals at the property in January 2024.
Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.