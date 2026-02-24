Emerging Markets, a global foreign exchange advisory firm, has signed a 3,626-square-foot lease at 30 Wall Street in Manhattan’s Financial District, Commercial Observer has learned.

The deal is a five-year lease with an asking rent of $51 per square foot, according to broker Platinum Commercial. Emerging Markets currently lists its office address as 44 Wall Street. It is unclear when the company, which was founded in 1993 and provides clients with a variety of services related to foreign currencies, will make the move to its new office just a few doors down the block.

Steven Evans of Platinum Commercial represented the tenant in this deal. Evans also represented the landlord alongside Emre Bozkurt, Joseph Zalta, Brian Peer and Eric Meyer of Platinum Commercial. The firm is the exclusive brokerage for the building.

The building is owned by the LLC Atlantic 30 Wall Tenant, which is tied to Columbus Properties’ John DiMurro, according to property records.

“30 Wall Street’s iconic location at the crossroads of global finance continues to attract strong financial services tenants,” Evans said in a statement. “This deal demonstrates how quickly transactions can move when pricing and execution are aligned. We’re proud to welcome Emerging Markets to one of Lower Manhattan’s most recognized addresses.”

Built in 1912, 30 Wall Street has had an interesting history. Originally just three stories tall, the building needed to undergo extensive renovations in 1915, and again in 1920 following a deliberate explosion at the building — using a horse-drawn carriage. It was home to the U.S. Assay Office at the time. Seamen’s Bank for Savings acquired the building in 1953, and it was sold again in 1986.

Tenants at 30 Wall Street include engineering consultant Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson, as well as software developer Cascade.

