Fashion Brand Miss Circle Expands to 16K SF at Industry City

New York-based women’s fashion label Miss Circle has expanded once again at Brooklyn’s Industry City, this time by 8,772 square feet.

The new four-year expansion brings the digitally native brand founded in 2016 to a total footprint of 15,806 square feet at the Sunset Park, Brooklyn, development owned by Jamestown, Belvedere Capital, Cammeby’s International, FBE Limited and TPG Angelo Gordon, the landlords announced.

Miss Circle first leased 2,552 square feet at the complex in 2022, according to Industry City. The company has a retail storefront at 417 West Broadway in SoHo but executes its production, fulfillment and content operations at Industry City.

The landlords did not disclose the asking rent for the space. When Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events expanded at Industry City in November 2025, the asking rent was in the low $30 per square foot range, Commercial Observer recently reported.

Jeff Fein and Brad Blum represented Industry City in-house in the deal, but it’s unclear who represented the tenant in the expansion.

Industry City has more than 6 million square feet of space and had space leased by about 650 individual tenants in the first quarter of 2025.

Major office tenants at the complex include NYU Langone Health, which leases 100,000 square feet, and the National Basketball Association’s Brooklyn Nets, which has a 90,000-square-foot practice facility and 135,000 square feet of office space there.

