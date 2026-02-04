Design Company Square Design Inks 24K-SF Deal at Industry City

Design and fabrication company Square Design has moved its operations from Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood to Industry City.

Square Design, known for its custom design and installation work for sets, props and builds, signed a five-year lease for 24,000 square feet in Building 26 of the 35-acre Sunset Park complex owned by a joint venture involving Jamestown, Belvedere Capital, Cammeby’s International, FBE Limited and TPG Angelo Gordon, according to the landlords. Asking rent was $22 per square foot.

The Industry City deal represents a relocation for Square Design, which moved its offices from 283 Fourth Avenue in Park Slope last month.

“Square Design’s move to Industry City reflects the kind of growth we’re seeing from design and fabrication firms that need room to build, test and scale,” Industry City’s Jeff Fein, who brokered the deal along with Brad Blum, said in a statement. “Our campus is designed to support companies like Square Design, whether they need high-end creative offices or production-ready infrastructure, all within a broader creative and production ecosystem.”

Square Design’s new space at Industry City will “accommodate the company’s growing fabrication and design facilities as it continues to scale in both New York and Los Angeles,” the landlords said.

Founded in 2010, the design company has completed projects for clients ranging from independent retailers to global brands such as Google, Travel + Leisure, Target, Adult Swim and A&E.

“Our work has always been about turning ideas into physical reality through collaboration, craftsmanship and problem-solving,” Adam Sober, CEO and creative director of Square Design, said in a statement. “This next chapter allows our team to work more fluidly across design, engineering and fabrication while staying deeply connected to New York’s creative community.”

News of the lease comes after another design company recently completed a deal at Industry City. Earlier this week, New York-based women’s fashion label Miss Circle expanded by 8,772 square feet at the complex, bringing its total footprint there to 15,806 square feet, Commercial Observer reported.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.