Benchmark Buys 15-Story Upper West Side Building for $66M

By September 10, 2025 11:09 am
Rosewood Realty Group's Aaron Jungreis (top), Ben Khakshoor (center), and Alex Fuchs (bottom), and 250 West 85th Street.
Rosewood Realty Group's Aaron Jungreis (top), Ben Khakshoor (center), and Alex Fuchs (bottom), and 250 West 85th Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Rosewood Realty Group; Propertyshark

Benchmark Real Estate Group has acquired 250 West 85th Street from Heller Realty for $66 million, Commercial Observer has learned.

The mixed-use Upper West Side building at the corner of West 85th Street and Broadway features 121 apartments as well as space for three retail establishments on the ground floor.

SEE ALSO: Blackstone Buys East Hotel in Miami’s Brickell

Alex Fuchs, Aaron Jungreis and Ben Khakshoor at Rosewood Realty Group brokered the deal for both parties.

Public records indicate that the building has been owned by the Heller family at least as far back as 1966.

Built in 1922, the 111,811-square-foot building, which also uses 2333-2339 Broadway as its address, contains 3,500 square feet of space for street retail. Panera Bread and the Lebanese eatery Naya currently occupy space there.

Residential rental listings from the past year on StreetEasy show that studios in the building have rented for $2,950, one-bedrooms for $3,695 to $4,595, and two-bedrooms for $5,850 to $6,450. 

Benchmark Real Estate Group was founded in 2009, and has over 60 assets with a total value over $1.6 billion, according to the company’s website

The firm’s extensive portfolio of over 45 multifamily properties in New York City includes 120 MacDougal Street, 142 Sullivan Street, 818 Madison Avenue and 109 Saint Marks Place.  

Benchmark Real Estate Group did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Heller Realty could not be reached for comment.

Larry Getlen can be reached at lgetlen@commercialobserver.com

  

