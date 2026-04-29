WX New York Women Executives in Real Estate (WX) is proud to announce that its 2026 Woman of the Year Gala will honor Nancy Lashine, CEO and founder of Park Madison Partners and a widely respected leader in real estate capital markets. The gala will take place on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026, at The Plaza in New York City.

Lashine’s firm, Park Madison Partners, is a leading real estate capital markets firm that advises investment managers and operators and provides capital placement services to institutional investors. Since its founding in 2006, Park Madison has raised more than $30 billion in private equity capital and has cultivated relationships with over 2,500 real estate investors and managers worldwide.

“Nancy exemplifies the leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to excellence that WX seeks to recognize with this honor,” said Lauren Cahill, president of WX Inc. “Her impact on the real estate capital markets landscape, combined with her dedication to mentoring and advancing women in the industry, makes her an outstanding choice for Woman of the Year.”

A leader in real estate capital markets and entrepreneurship

With more than 35 years of experience in real estate and investment marketing, Lashine has built a distinguished career, advising leading institutional real estate investment managers on capital formation strategies. Under her leadership, Park Madison Partners has executed more than 50 successful mandates spanning closed- and open-end funds, programmatic investments, portfolio recapitalizations, GP-led secondaries, and separate accounts.

Prior to founding Park Madison Partners, Lashine served as a strategic consultant to major real estate investment firms and was an early member of The O’Connor Group. She began her career as an investment banker at LF Rothschild, Unterberg and Towbin.

Lashine also hosts Park Madison’s podcast, “Real Estate Capital,” where she engages industry leaders in conversations about capital formation, career development and entrepreneurship.

A commitment to mentorship and industry leadership

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Lashine is a recognized thought leader and frequent speaker on real estate, capital raising and entrepreneurship. She is deeply committed to mentoring emerging talent and supporting the next generation of founders and real estate professionals.

Lashine serves on the board of directors of Kimco Realty and is a member of the Global Governing Board of Trustees of the Urban Land Institute (ULI), as well as the Columbia Business School Real Estate Advisory Board. She is a past board member of the Pension Real Estate Association, a member of WX, and serves as vice chair of the ULI Global Exchange Council.

Lashine earned her MBA from Columbia University Graduate School of Business and holds a BFA, cum laude, from Case Western Reserve University.

About WX New York Women Executives in Real Estate

WX New York Women Executives in Real Estate is an exclusive association comprising executive-level women actively involved in New York’s commercial real estate sector. WX’s mission is to foster the advancement of women in commercial real estate, enhance the industry’s perception of women’s roles, and uphold the highest standards of professionalism, ethics and integrity. Through various initiatives, including educational seminars, leadership breakfasts, mentoring programs, scholarships and special events, WX offers its members a platform for visibility, knowledge exchange and celebration of individual achievements while laying the groundwork for the next generation of women leaders in real estate.

For more information about WX and the Woman of the Year gala, please visit www.wxnyre.com.