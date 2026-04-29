Oak Row Equities's David Weitz (left) and Erik Rutter.
Residential · Investments & Sales
Florida

Erik Rutter and David Weitz’s Oak Row Equities Has Proven a Master of Miami

By Julia Echikson
Office buildings in San Francisco.
Office · Leases
National

San Francisco’s AI Leasing Leads National Office Demand in Q1: Report

By Emily Davis
A panoramic view of the Dallas skyline.
Office · Leases
Texas

Dallas’ Office Market Success Reflects a Wider Regional Optimism

By Larry Getlen