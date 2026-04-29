Leases   ·   Retail

Italian Restaurant Olio e Più to Open 5K-SF Eatery at Solil’s 106 Third Avenue

By April 29, 2026 12:43 pm
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Murro Realty's Jarrett Sharp and 106 Third Avenue.
Murro Realty's Jarrett Sharp and 106 Third Avenue. PHOTOS: Courtesy Murro Realty; Eden Janine and Jim/CC by 2.0 via Flickr

Mangia! Mangia!

Italian restaurant Olio e Più has signed a roughly 5,000-square-foot lease at 106 Third Avenue in Manhattan’s East Village, the former home of craft beer pub Brazen Fox, Commercial Observer has learned. 

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The eatery’s new space is spread over two floors, with an outdoor patio on the second floor, according to Murro Realty’s Jarrett Sharp, who brokered the deal. 

Sharp represented the tenant and worked directly with the landlord, Solil Management, to secure the space for Olio e Più, which has other New York City locations at 3 Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich Village and at 1065 Avenue of the Americas near Bryant Park, according to its website. The restaurant chain also has spots in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

The length of the lease is 15 years, and the asking rent was $45,000 per month. It is unclear when Olio e Più, known for homemade pizzas and pasta, will open its new East Village location. 

The restaurant was founded in 2010 by entrepreneur Emil Stefkov, and the menu was crafted by Italian-born chef Danilo Galati. The first Olio e Più opened in Greenwich Village in 2010, and then debuted in Chicago in 2023.

“We’re excited to have a great concept like Olio in the East Village,” Sharp told CO.

Spokespeople for Solil Management and Olio e Più did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Built in 1900, 106 Third Avenue is a two-story, commercial property between East 13th and East 14th streets. 

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com

106 Third Avenue, 3 Greenwich Avenue, Danilo Galati, Emil Stefkov, Jarrett Sharp, Murro Realty, Olio E Piu, Solil Management
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